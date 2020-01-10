Minister opens HRMIS at Wasa Lahore office

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said it was the government's top priority to incorporate modern information technology system to maximise transparency and effectiveness in public sector organisations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said it was the government's top priority to incorporate modern information technology system to maximise transparency and effectiveness in public sector organisations.

Inaugurating the project of paperless Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) at Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore, he congratulated Wasa Vice Chairman Shiekh Imtiaz Mehmood, Managing Director Lahore Syed Zahid Aziz and their team.

The minister said, "We are on the role to establish WASA Lahore as the benchmark among all water utility providers in the country." The HRMIS was a software-based arrangement that integrates different modules and processes to ensure efficient management of existing tasks, said Sh Imtiaz Mehmood.

Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said it would drastically reduce the time of daily processes and would also be environment-friendly in terms of less paper consumption which would be extremely cost-effective.

He said the paperless system includes main HR functions like diary dispatch, payroll management, personal evaluation reports and pension management. Integrated Human Resource Management Information System is a systematic way to support effective processing, storage and sharing of information more efficiently, concluded the MD.