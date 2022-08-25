Minister opens MIS for online registration of the disabled

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas inaugurated Management Information System (MIS) on Thursday for online registration of the disabled persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas inaugurated Management Information System (MIS) on Thursday for online registration of the disabled persons.

According to a spokesperson for the SW&BM here, the system would provide access to the gender segregated database and the Punjab Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons (PCRDP) website.

The system would provide information to private companies offering employment under the disabled quota, set by the government.

The system would also help in digitalizing all old records of the disabled people.

Through the system, more than 10,000 disabled persons had been registered at district level so far, and disability certificates had been issued.

More than 300,000 disability certificates had been issued so far by the Punjab Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons (PCRDP).

Punjab Minister for Livestock Shahabuddin, Minister for IT Arsalan Khalid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Taimur Lali, representatives of WHO, Dr Pitha, SW&BM Secretary Ruqas Ali Mehmood and other related officers were present.