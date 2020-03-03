UrduPoint.com
Minister Opens Plantation Campaign At Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Bunny Garden of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday.

The campaign at Alhamra has been launched in collaboration with the Forest Department Punjab.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Director Arts and Culture and other seniors officers of the LAC and the Forest Department were also present.

The minister said that forests protect our nature and environment. He stressed the need for growing more trees and promoting tree plantation culture as a social responsibility. He said that extensive tree plantation was needed in the country to combat pollution.

Ather Ali Khan said that tree plantation was the way to face challenges of environmental degradation. He said that the plantation campaign would continue for the whole month.

