Minister Opens Platform Schools To Educate Railways Porters

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:51 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for literacy and non-formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Wednesday opened a platform school at Multan Railway station to educate porters under Punjab government's adult literacy plan.

Platform school was one of its kind initiative of provincial government showing its unflinching commitment to educate the uneducated irrespective of what age group they belong to, the minister said while inaugurating the school at the railway station.

Raja said it was the mission of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to extend education facilities to all those who could not acquire education in their youth, adding, this facility was being extended to the uneducated adults as their right.

The minister said non-formal schools had also been set up for labor class including sanitary workers. He said over 400,000 children were getting free education at around 13500 non-formal schools in Punjab.

Punjab literacy minister Raja Rashid visited the education center for porters who were traditionally called 'Coolies'.

The minister distributed free books among the porters. Punjab secretary literacy and non-formal education Sumaira Samad and other officials were also present on the occasion.

