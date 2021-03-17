(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated upgradation project of Sanat Zar worth Rs. 19 millions here Wednesday.

Chairperson of Sanat Zar MPA Sabeen Gul gave briefing to the minister, especially about on-going and proposed projects to be initiated in upcoming days and weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Yawar Abbas Bukhari said incumbent government was determined to uplift women in the society.

He instructed the administration concerned to arrange modern courses of beautician and domestic crafts for poor women to improve their standard up to remarkable level.

We are providing appropriate environment to women who have responsibility to take maximum benefit from it, he said.

Yawar Bukhari asked the department's officials to improve their performance as next promotion or transfer would be based on performance only. He said change in society could come only through getting change in one's own personality first.

He said all we have to play role to turn the country into Ryasat Madina. He asked staffers that they should serve the department with sentiment of worship as God gave them good opportunity through their department.