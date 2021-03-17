UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Opens Sanat Zar's Upgrading Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:13 PM

Minister opens Sanat Zar's upgrading project

Provincial minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated upgradation project of Sanat Zar worth Rs. 19 millions here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated upgradation project of Sanat Zar worth Rs. 19 millions here Wednesday.

Chairperson of Sanat Zar MPA Sabeen Gul gave briefing to the minister, especially about on-going and proposed projects to be initiated in upcoming days and weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Yawar Abbas Bukhari said incumbent government was determined to uplift women in the society.

He instructed the administration concerned to arrange modern courses of beautician and domestic crafts for poor women to improve their standard up to remarkable level.

We are providing appropriate environment to women who have responsibility to take maximum benefit from it, he said.

Yawar Bukhari asked the department's officials to improve their performance as next promotion or transfer would be based on performance only. He said change in society could come only through getting change in one's own personality first.

He said all we have to play role to turn the country into Ryasat Madina. He asked staffers that they should serve the department with sentiment of worship as God gave them good opportunity through their department.

Related Topics

Poor Women God All From Government Million

Recent Stories

'Country with majority of people as poor can't sur ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says NATO Is Not Ready for System ..

2 minutes ago

PAF urges masses to ensure proper waste disposal a ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close flat 17 march 2021

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid forms special tribunal to reso ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.