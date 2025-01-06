Minister opens solid waste management service in Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pizada has said that the launch of solid waste management services in tehsil Khairpur Tamewali reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's clean Punjab vision, and the provision of modern sanitation facilities for the people is a remarkable initiative by the Punjab government.

He expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of solid waste management services in tehsil Khairpur Tamewali as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Deputy Director Local Government, company officials, sanitary staff, contractors of solid waste management in Khairpur Tamiwali, sanitary staff, and local dignitaries were also present.

Kazim Ali Pizada said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken significant steps to provide basic sanitation facilities to the people living in villages, rural areas, and neighborhoods, reflecting the public's aspirations, for which the people of Khairpur Tamewali were grateful. He stated that providing new and modern vehicles for sanitation and a systematic monitoring process will help completely clean up the waste in the area. He urged the public to cooperate with the company providing sanitation services.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr.

Farhan Farooq said that the Chief Minister's vision for the privatization of the solid waste management sector will lead to the establishment of a strong and stable local government system in Bahawalpur district. He mentioned that this project will play a key role in providing modern sanitation facilities to the people. The people of Khairpur Tamewali must play their part in making the Clean Punjab project successful. Monitoring of the sanitation process will be ensured so that citizens continue to receive a healthy environment without interruption, he added.

CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Naeem Akhtar, said that public-private partnership in the solid waste management sector initiated by the Punjab government will provide urban-level sanitation facilities to the people living in villages and rural areas. With the launch of these cleaning services, the quality of life for residents of tehsil Khairpur Tamewali will improve. He mentioned that this service will benefit the residents of 8 urban union councils and 107 villages and suburban areas in Khairpur Tamewali. He also noted that a fleet of 167 modern operational vehicles is actively deployed in the field for the timely collection of waste daily. Furthermore, he stated that monitoring of the operational vehicles will be ensured through the advanced VTMS system.