Minister Opens Vaccination Centre, Gets Briefing On Corona, Dengue Situation

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new corona vaccination centre at Patiala House, here on Saturday

She reviewed vaccination arrangements at the centre and expressed satisfaction.

The deputy commissioner apprised the minister of anti-dengue and corona prevention activities. The locals of the area thanked the health minister for free vaccination facilities in the area.

The minister said, "We are trying to vaccinate maximum people through 'Reach Every Door', or RED, campaign. "We will try to make RED corona vaccination campaign a big success as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan." She said that by December, the universal health coverage would be extended to all 29.

3 million families of Punjab.

She said today, officials of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department would visit hospitals to monitor dengue treatment facilities and officers of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department would monitor dengue prevention activities, she added.""So far we have hired 46,000 healthcare workers on merit. Mass vaccination will help us control the pandemic and we are personally monitoring 'Reach Every Door' campaign. The vaccination target set for RED campaign will be achieved."Present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rana Asif, Mian Nadeem Chaudhry, Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Ali Amir, officials and others.

