Minister orders action against CEOs of poor performing districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered action against Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of poor performing districts in the light of Key Performance Indicators.

She was chairing the monthly CEOs Conference at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that all districts had been given the budget for corona pandemic.

She said that every CEO must personally visit each and every DHQ and THQ and review as well as assess preparations for the pandemic.

She ordered the data of all available beds with oxygen facilities must be shared with the department and said that all health professionals must ensure safety precautions during treatment.

"CEOs must meet staff on regular basis to raise the morale of the staff," she added. The Minister said that the second wave of the pandemic could only be thwarted by collaborative efforts, however, she added that life and death are in Allah's control and doctors are just frontline workers.

She said the treatment of patients must be the foremost priority of doctors.

"Complaints against CEOs shall be probed and strict action shall be taken on poor performance, especially on issues related to the shortage of medicines, " she said.

She warned that in case of negligence in the polio campaign, the CEO would be held responsible.

The Minister said that all BHUs must be prepared to stop the spread of communicable diseases. "We areupgrading the BHUs to 24/7 model," she added.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Secretary Health South Punjab Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Saqib Mannan, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary Coordination Sundas Irshad, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Asim Altaf, whereas Directors Health from Divisions, Medical Superintendents of THQ and DHQ Hospitals joined via video link. Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis presented the performance review of all districts on KPIs.