Minister Orders Action Against Illegal Water Connections

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources has directed the authorities concerned to conduct comprehensive planning for fixing sewerage system in the city and launch action against illegal water connections.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, he said sewerage tax should be imposed in the premises where commercial activities were going on.

He also directed officials to improve clean drinking water system in the city and remove all ghost connections.

He ordered for constituting special inspection teams to conduct raids on such premises which were violating the instructions in this regard.

The minister ordered for disconnecting illegal connections in 90 days and regularising them.

He said a total of 9,000 legal water connections were operational here and remaining were enjoying facility without payments.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed about sewerage connections in Cantonment board Sargodha area and Corporation sewerage lines area at Pul No 47.

The minister asked officials for seeking written replies from the CBS.

