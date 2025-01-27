Minister orders best treatment facilities for injured in gas tanker blast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Punjab health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Monday ordered the best facilities for

treatment of people who sustained injuries in the gas tanker blast at

Hamid Pur Kanora area in Multan.

The minister said that there were total 39 people injured, however, five of them were

received dead. He added that 29 patients were rushed to Pak-Italian Burn Center and

some to the Nishtar hospital Multan.

He added that five patients have so far been discharged, including one from Nishtar Hospital Multan

and four more from the Pak-Italian Burn Center.

Salman Rafiq said patients shifted to Pak-Italian Burn Center included two children, twelve (12) women,

and eleven men.

The health minister said that condition of five patients was critical and he had issued orders to extend the best treatment facilities to the injured, adding that senior doctors, paramedics and allied staff were present at the hospital. Rest of the injured were out of danger now.

He said that an information counter had been set up at Pak-Italian Burn Center for guidance of relatives of the injured. He said that medicines and surgical disposables were available in ample quantity at the hospital for treatment of the injured.