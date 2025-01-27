Minister Orders Best Treatment Facilities For Injured In Gas Tanker Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Punjab health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Monday ordered the best facilities for
treatment of people who sustained injuries in the gas tanker blast at
Hamid Pur Kanora area in Multan.
The minister said that there were total 39 people injured, however, five of them were
received dead. He added that 29 patients were rushed to Pak-Italian Burn Center and
some to the Nishtar hospital Multan.
He added that five patients have so far been discharged, including one from Nishtar Hospital Multan
and four more from the Pak-Italian Burn Center.
Salman Rafiq said patients shifted to Pak-Italian Burn Center included two children, twelve (12) women,
and eleven men.
The health minister said that condition of five patients was critical and he had issued orders to extend the best treatment facilities to the injured, adding that senior doctors, paramedics and allied staff were present at the hospital. Rest of the injured were out of danger now.
He said that an information counter had been set up at Pak-Italian Burn Center for guidance of relatives of the injured. He said that medicines and surgical disposables were available in ample quantity at the hospital for treatment of the injured.
Recent Stories
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Profiling of non-custom paid vehicles underway in Lower Dir1 minute ago
-
Father, son killed, 3 injured over property issue in Charsadda1 minute ago
-
ICT admin launches 'Islamabad App' to verify arms licenses1 minute ago
-
Muslim Aid constructs smart houses for vulnerable families in Chitral2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Fazal Rehman completes PhD at Gomal University2 minutes ago
-
Minister orders best treatment facilities for injured in gas tanker blast2 minutes ago
-
UAP inaugurates solar system at AMK campus Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Romina proposes adoption of African crop strategies to combat food insecurity in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown against illegal LPG operations2 minutes ago
-
Police organize awareness lectures against kite flying, aerial firing12 minutes ago
-
Grand cultural gala commence at UAJK featuring diverse activities22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed assumes charges as DPO42 minutes ago