UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Orders Complete Survey Of Demolished Houses In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:24 PM

Minister orders complete survey of demolished houses in merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Wednesday issued orders to concerned departments to complete survey of demolished houses in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Wednesday issued orders to concerned departments to complete survey of demolished houses in merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting on payment of compensation to the people of merged districts, he directed to expedite the process of payment of compensation to the concerned registered people and take immediate steps to resettle the displaced families, adding the purpose of providing compensation is to help in resettlement and rehabilitation of the affected families.

Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Yousuf Rahim, Additional Secretary Asghar, DGP DMA Sharif Hussain and Project Director Shakeel Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

In a briefing on the occasion, the department informed the provincial minister that so far about Rs 30 billion has been distributed for the rehabilitation of the affected families in five districts of Khyber, North Waziristan, Kurram and South Waziristan besides implementing the martyrs package.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that the government was using all its resources for the rehabilitation of the homeless and was creating more facilities to provide immediate relief to them.

He said that many development projects have been started in merged districts which would bring significant prosperity to the region and alleviate the deprivation of the people.

He said that after the merger of erstwhile FATA, the provincial government considered it responsibility to bring these areas at par with other developed districts of the country, adding that the government was taking all possible steps for the welfare and development of the people of the merged districts.

Related Topics

North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed FATA Shakeel All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Security guard receives injuries in hand grenade a ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 2 June 2021

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange Rates 2 Karachi 2 June 20 ..

1 minute ago

England names 26 players for Euro 2020

2 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

8 minutes ago

Austria ex-minister who danced with Putin put on R ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.