Minister orders completing blind persons' recruitment process till Feb 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has ordered for completing the recruitment process of visually impaired persons till Feb 16.

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, he said if there were any legal or other difficulties in the process, the committee concerned should be informed about it immediately.

Recruitment of daily-wager visually impaired persons on contract to departments of school Education, Local Government, Specialized Healthcare, Primary Healthcare and Housing & Urban Development was reviewed during the meeting.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Salim Gondal told the meeting that 48 out of 118 posts in Primary Healthcare Department, 40 out of 180 posts in Specialized Healthcare Department, three out of 35 in Housing and one out of 60 daily wagers had been shifted to the School education Department.

Recruitment has not been completed on any of the 27 posts in the Local Government Department, he said.

The minister said that disciplinary action would be recommended against officers who did not follow the directions of the Chief Minister in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by DG Social Welfare Dr Aisha and secretaries of the respective departments.