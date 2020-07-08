UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders Constitution Of BoDs For Education Foundation Of Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:19 PM

Minister orders constitution of BoDs for Education Foundation of merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Wednesday ordered constitution of board of directors (BoDs) for Education Foundation of Merged District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Wednesday ordered constitution of board of directors (BoDs) for Education Foundation of Merged District.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said the government would soon start a new schools program and education voucher scheme as part of the educational reform agenda, adding that mega projects under the reform agenda would also be initiated soon.

On the occasion, the minister directed to finalize the digitalization strategy for the voucher scheme so that it would be started at earliest.

He further directed that all officers of the education department should participate in the next meeting so that the problems being faced in their area could be resolved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam, MD Merged district Education Foundation Mohammad Ramzan and officers of the education department.

