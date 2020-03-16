UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders Corona Isolation Ward At Police Lines Hospital

Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

Minister orders corona isolation ward at police lines hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed to establish a Corona Isolation Ward for police employees and their families at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Monday.

The minister issued these directions during her visit to 40-bedded hospital for police employees at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. She reviewed the facilities at the hospital. ASP headquarters Jamil Zafar gave a briefing to the minister on different wards and the units of the hospital.

The minister also gave orders for the appointment of a regular Medical Superintendent for the hospital.

The minister said that the officials from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education were providing all out technical support to the hospital.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also said that Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital was an extremely usefulfacility for the employees of the Police department and their families.

