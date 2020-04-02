Minister orders crackdown against hoarders

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired an important meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to provision of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring came under review

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired an important meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to provision of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring came under review.

He took strict notice about complaints regarding non-availability of flour at few places and price-hike. He inquired from concerned officers as how come complaints relating to non-availability of essential edibles and price-hike came to surface in-spite of availability of food and other essential commodities in surplus quantities in the markets.

He directed to escalate crackdown operations on hoarders and illegal profiteers and further maintained that inflation and hoarding mafias were culprits of society and did not deserve any leniency.

Minister asserted that PTI government would not allow price-hike and other mafias to exploit the masses in that hour of difficulty at any cost.

He directed district administration and concerned departments to keep a strict vigil on the provision of essential items and prices in their respective districts.

"It is time to extend out all out help to those facing troubles and worries owing to coronavirus pandemic," he urged.

Aslam Iqbal directed Industries and other concerned departments to work in a unified and proactivemanner so as to rid the masses from the cruelties of price-hike mafias. He said that no negligence anddereliction from duties would be tolerated.