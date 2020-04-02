UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Orders Crackdown Against Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:28 AM

Minister orders crackdown against hoarders

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired an important meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to provision of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring came under review

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired an important meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to provision of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring came under review.

He took strict notice about complaints regarding non-availability of flour at few places and price-hike. He inquired from concerned officers as how come complaints relating to non-availability of essential edibles and price-hike came to surface in-spite of availability of food and other essential commodities in surplus quantities in the markets.

He directed to escalate crackdown operations on hoarders and illegal profiteers and further maintained that inflation and hoarding mafias were culprits of society and did not deserve any leniency.

Minister asserted that PTI government would not allow price-hike and other mafias to exploit the masses in that hour of difficulty at any cost.

He directed district administration and concerned departments to keep a strict vigil on the provision of essential items and prices in their respective districts.

"It is time to extend out all out help to those facing troubles and worries owing to coronavirus pandemic," he urged.

Aslam Iqbal directed Industries and other concerned departments to work in a unified and proactivemanner so as to rid the masses from the cruelties of price-hike mafias. He said that no negligence anddereliction from duties would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

16 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Sanitizing bike-through gate installed

3 minutes ago

Tunisia presses Security Council to call for urgen ..

3 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to curb COVID-19: Zartag Gul

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.