Minister Orders Development Authorities To Improve One-window Cells Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Minister orders development authorities to improve one-window cells performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the heads of development authorities to improve performance of their one-window cells for providing the best services to citizens.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of chairmen and director generals of development authorities at his office on Monday.

At the outset, the minister said that work on devising master plans of cities, keeping in view future needs as well as necessary review, should be started and planning should be done on long-term and short-term basis. Master planning of cities has become important to meet the needs of the growing population, traffic situation and other needs, he added.

The meeting also reviewed different steps to overcome the menace of illegal housing schemes. The minister said that recommendations should be devised on a priority basis to regularise the private housing schemes having minor irregularities.

The representatives of development authorities from Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and DG Khan gave detailed briefings about the development works, being done in their cities.

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahmood, Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran, DG LDA Sumair Syed and development authorities' representatives attended the meeting.

