UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Orders Expediting Establishment Of Triage Center

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Minister orders expediting establishment of triage center

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, during a visit here on Tuesday, ordered for expediting setting up of a triage centre at the Expo Centre field hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, during a visit here on Tuesday, ordered for expediting setting up of a triage centre at the Expo Centre field hospital.

Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Rescue-1122 director general, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan and other officials of the department accompanied the minister during her visit.

The Mayo Hospital CEO and DG Rescue-1122 gave a briefing to the minister about progress on setting of the triage centre at the 1000-bed field hospital at the Expo Centre.

A triage center serves as a point where patients are prioritised for different sections, based on severity of symptoms and condition in emergencies. The government has set up a field hospital at Expo Centre where emergency arrangements have been made for COVID-19 patients.

The minister said, "Rescue-1122 will make administrative arrangements at the triage center. Prof Asad Aslam Khan will supervise the overall arrangements of quarantine, treatment and the triage center.

"Different counters would be set up to guide people at the triage centre, where medical experts, based on diagnosis would decide whether the patients would be sent to quarantine or to treatment section.

" Elaborating further, Dr Yasmin said, "All health professionals serving at the unit would be given protective equipment and the SOPs [standard operating procedures] have been developed for disinfection of the place.

"We are trying to make advance preparations for any emergencies. We are utilising all available resources for the best possible arrangements. Our health professionals are looking after the COVID-19 patients currently under treatment at designated centres in Punjab."Making an appeal to people to stop the spread of the virus, the minister said, "I again request all people to stay indoors and adopt social distancing. Whereas treatment and emergency arrangements are being made, the most important thing is to prevent the spread of the virus which is only possible when the virus does not get a human host. Avoiding exposure is the most important thing. As the world grapples with this new emergency, let us take all safety precaution and keep ourselves safe."

Related Topics

World Punjab Visit Guide Progress All Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

1 hour ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.