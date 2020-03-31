Minister orders expediting establishment of triage center

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, during a visit here on Tuesday, ordered for expediting setting up of a triage centre at the Expo Centre field hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, during a visit here on Tuesday, ordered for expediting setting up of a triage centre at the Expo Centre field hospital.

Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Rescue-1122 director general, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan and other officials of the department accompanied the minister during her visit.

The Mayo Hospital CEO and DG Rescue-1122 gave a briefing to the minister about progress on setting of the triage centre at the 1000-bed field hospital at the Expo Centre.

A triage center serves as a point where patients are prioritised for different sections, based on severity of symptoms and condition in emergencies. The government has set up a field hospital at Expo Centre where emergency arrangements have been made for COVID-19 patients.

The minister said, "Rescue-1122 will make administrative arrangements at the triage center. Prof Asad Aslam Khan will supervise the overall arrangements of quarantine, treatment and the triage center.

"Different counters would be set up to guide people at the triage centre, where medical experts, based on diagnosis would decide whether the patients would be sent to quarantine or to treatment section.

" Elaborating further, Dr Yasmin said, "All health professionals serving at the unit would be given protective equipment and the SOPs [standard operating procedures] have been developed for disinfection of the place.

"We are trying to make advance preparations for any emergencies. We are utilising all available resources for the best possible arrangements. Our health professionals are looking after the COVID-19 patients currently under treatment at designated centres in Punjab."Making an appeal to people to stop the spread of the virus, the minister said, "I again request all people to stay indoors and adopt social distancing. Whereas treatment and emergency arrangements are being made, the most important thing is to prevent the spread of the virus which is only possible when the virus does not get a human host. Avoiding exposure is the most important thing. As the world grapples with this new emergency, let us take all safety precaution and keep ourselves safe."