Minister orders for completing development schemes on time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday directed the officers concerned to complete work on the ongoing schemes on time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday directed the officers concerned to complete work on the ongoing schemes on time.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting at Secretary Labour Office here on Friday.

Provincial Labour Secretary Sara Aslam, Director-General Labour Faisal Nisar, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, Additional Secretary Sheikh Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Secretary Workers Welfare board Shakeel Bhatti and other officers also attended the meeting.

Matters related to new legislation in the department, workers' welfare fund, signing of agreement with COMSAT, scholarships, action against encroachments, progress and annual development projects, addressing complaints received through citizens portal, betterment in contribution, collaboration and progress on new schemes, and coordination with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding ease of doing business.

Registration of domestic workers and other important issues came under discussion during the meeting. Secretary Sara Aslam, DG Labour, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and Secretary Workers Welfare Board briefed the minister about the departmental issues.

The minister said relief could be provided to the industrial workers only by implementing the new laws, formulated for the purpose.

He said suggestions had been sought for amendments to the child labour laws.