Open Menu

Minister Orders For Developing New Parking Sites In City

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Minister orders for developing new parking sites in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq reviewed matters related to Lahore Parking Company on Friday and ordered for developing new parking sites in the city.

Lahore Parking Company Chief Executive Officer Naveed-ul-Islam Virk briefed the minister about various ongoing and future development plans. The minister sought suggestions on outsourcing of on-road parking, and ordered for regularising private parking matters. He ordered for making the mechanism more effective for preventing overcharging in terms of parking fees.

He said that Lahore Parking Company had the potential to collect revenue. "I am happy to know that Lahore Parking Company has increased its revenue through its measures," he said.

The parking company CEO said strict action was being taken against overcharging at parking sites. After the warning, FIRs were also registered. He assured that as per the instructions of the provincial minister, a survey for the preparation of new parking sites will be started soon.

Recent Stories

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

46 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

1 hour ago
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

3 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan