Minister orders for developing new parking sites in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq reviewed matters related to Lahore Parking Company on Friday and ordered for developing new parking sites in the city.

Lahore Parking Company Chief Executive Officer Naveed-ul-Islam Virk briefed the minister about various ongoing and future development plans. The minister sought suggestions on outsourcing of on-road parking, and ordered for regularising private parking matters. He ordered for making the mechanism more effective for preventing overcharging in terms of parking fees.

He said that Lahore Parking Company had the potential to collect revenue. "I am happy to know that Lahore Parking Company has increased its revenue through its measures," he said.

The parking company CEO said strict action was being taken against overcharging at parking sites. After the warning, FIRs were also registered. He assured that as per the instructions of the provincial minister, a survey for the preparation of new parking sites will be started soon.