Minister Orders For Expediting Land Acquisition For Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition process in different cities for the Naya Pakistan Housing project.

He issued the directions during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, Director General Liaqat Ali Chatha, General Secretary Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub and other board members also participated in the meeting.

The secretary housing briefed the meeting about his visits for selection of appropriate places for the Naya Pakistan Housing project.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that prospects for construction of houses under the project were being reviewed at Thokar Niaz Baig, Kamahan, Harbanspura, Mohlanwal, Kala Shah Kaku, Nankana Sahib and other places. In this regard,the committee constituted for the purpose had also undertaken visits of the above mentioned places.

The minister further said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction work on high-rise buildings was also underway, while three- and five-marla independent houses would also be constructed, added Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.

