Minister Orders For Speeding Up Brick-kilns' Registration

Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Minister orders for speeding up brick-kilns' registration

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday directed officials to speed up registration process of brick-kilns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday directed officials to speed up registration process of brick-kilns.

He was presiding over a meeting of provincial vigilance at the Secretary Labour office regarding brick-kiln workers, social security cards, minimum wages and Khidmat cards.

Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam briefed the minister about the measures being taken for welfare of brick-kiln workers and the initiatives taken against child labour.

The minister said that welfare of brick-kiln workers was top priority of the department. He said that 100 per cent disbursement of brick-kiln workers wages should be ensured. An operation against child labour should continue, he added.

Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Saqib Mannan, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, Shakeel Nasir, Haji Abdul Jabbar from Pakistan Textile Federation, Asia Bashir, Malik Ghulam Hussain, Dawood Abdullah, Ume Laila and Abdul Ghafoor from Home Department participants in the meeting.

