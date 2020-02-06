UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders For Speeding Up, Simplifying Assets Privatisation Process

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

Minister orders for speeding up, simplifying assets privatisation process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro Thursday directed the officers concerned to speed up and simplify the ongoing process for privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, and other assets.

He issued these directions during a meeting held on privatisation of assets at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting discussed the obstacles to the ongoing privatisation process in the Punjab province and appropriate amendments to the Local Government and LDA rules.

The meeting was briefed about commercialisation of private and agricultural property and conversion fees in Rahim Yar Khan, Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah and other areas. It was informed that the site plan approval was needed before starting of conversion of any property, whereas it was agreed that the conversion fees should be fixed to facilitate investors.

The minister said that Punjab government's cooperation with the Federal Privatization board was commendable, adding that the LDA and the Privatization Commission should speed up the process for privatisation of the Services International Hotel Lahore.

He also thanked Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja over legislation and other cooperation for making the privatisation process faster and easier.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab law minister said that to speed up the privatisation process, the Punjab cabinet had approved the LDA Land Use Rules 2019, LDA Land Use Rules 2014 and Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014 on power plants.

Federal Additional Secretary Privatisation Khaqan Babar, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali, Secretary Irrigation Punjab Syed Ali Murtaza, DG LDA and other officers of the departments concerned also attended the meeting and gave briefing regarding their respective departments.

Later, the privatisation minister also held a meeting at National Power Parks Management Company to review privatisation process of Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki Power Plant.

The meeting briefed about various aspects of Visualisation Database Room (VDR), which would go online from Friday for convenience of investors.

The minister directed the officials to coordinate with the relevant departments for redress of various issues, adding that all-out efforts were being made to achieve government's objective for privatisation, whereas the chances of database should be minimised, he added.

