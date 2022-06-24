Minister orders health officers to remain alert due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has ordered all health officers to remain alert due to increase in positive rate of coronavirus cases.

In an emergency meeting presiding over by Khawaja Salman Rafique at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare here on Friday, he said that the situation of coronavirus in Punjab was being monitored.

He said that coronavirus testing capacity was being enhanced in the province. He stressed on strictly adopting of safety measures to prevent the public from coronavirus. He said that adherence to masks in civic offices and markets should be ensured.

The minister said that coronavirus vaccine should be ensured for healthcare workers of all government hospitals in the province.

"Consultation is underway with experts involved in CEG in Punjab," he said.

He urged the people to administer COVID-19 vaccine mandatory.

Earlier, in the meeting, Khawaja Salman took a detailed look at the situation of coronavirus across the province.

The concerned officers gave a briefing to the minister on the current situation.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Dr Mukhtar Awan, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Khalid Sharif and other officials.