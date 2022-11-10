UrduPoint.com

Minister Orders Importing Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine At Earliest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin has said that process of importing lumpy skin disease vaccine should be expedited.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, which discussed different matters related to vaccination and different fatal diseases among cattle-heads.

The minister said that animals should be vaccinated prior to the possible start of the second wave of disease.

Sardar Shahabuddin directed the authorities concerned to hold consultations for expanding the horizon of foot-mouth disease vaccine. He said that provision of departmental services to cattle breeders was top priority of the department.

Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla said that a comprehensive plan was being evolved regarding vaccination of animals affected by lumpy skin, foot-mouth and other diseases.

