Minister orders in time completion of 46 schemes worth Rs 400 million in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichchi Friday ordered officials concerned to ensure in time completion of 46 schemes under execution at a cost of Rs 400 million in Vehari saying that officials must move ahead with a renewed passion to serve the people and complete scheme ensuring quality of work and material.

In a district coordination committee meeting held here at DC office, Khichchi said that delay in execution of schemes causes troubles for the citizens and advised officials to ensure that people do not face problems during execution of schemes and ensure in time completion.

Punjab parliamentary secretary MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal, MNAs Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal Gujjar, Aurangzeb Khan Khichchi, MPA Ijaz Sultan Bandesha, DC Mubeen Elahi and DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in threadbare 46 schemes worth Rs 400 million including local government and community development, public health engineering (PHE) and highways that are part of special development package.

The Punjab transport minister expressed concerns over the delay in execution of PHE schemes and urged the PHE officials to be more responsible and complete the schemes at the earliest pleading that delay was causing a great deal of inconvenience to the citizens.

He praised the administration and police for peaceful Ashoora-e-Muharram.

Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal asked the officials to visit the sites personally to ensure timely completion of schemes.

MNA Tahir Iqbal Gujjar, MPA Ijaz Sultan Bandesha also spoke.