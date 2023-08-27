Minister orders inquiry in doctors' appointments at airports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday directed to conduct an inquiry in the matter of appointing inexperienced doctors at different airports.

Taking notice of a media report, the minister said that this is unfortunate that the junior and inexperienced doctors were inducted in the Border Health Service Pakistan.

He said that Border Health Service Pakistan is an important department with having responsibility to tackle any epidemic while strengthening a screening system at all entry and exit points of all airports.

He said that the action will be taken as per law after completion of the inquiry.

He added that it will be examined how junior doctors were appointed and it will also be observed whether concerned appointment rules and regulations were properly followed or not.

He said that the government will ensure implementation of the recommendations of International Health Regulations.