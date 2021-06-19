Minister orders inquiry into drugs scandal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid took notice of drugs theft case that was emerged in Tehsil Headquarter hospital (THQ) of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed yesterday.

DG Health Dr Khalil Ahmed and Director Health Programs of Southern Punjab paid a visit on Friday along with investigation team at the hospital on direction of the minister.

They seized complete records of the hospital's pharmacy to kick in formal investigation into the embezzlement.

DG Health said on the occasion that whosoever would be proved guilty in the case would be taken to task.

He said all facts relating to medicines theft and their further sale in local market, would be unearthed through inquiry report which would be released soon after getting completed.