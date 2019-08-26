Minister orders inquiry into manhandling of media by BRT staff

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday took notice of manhandling of media teams by staff of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and ordered Peshawar Development Authority to conduct inquiry against contractor.

Following the directives of the Minister PDA wrote a letter to BRT contractor and sought his written reply with regard to the incident in three-day, said a press release issued here.

The Minister has ordered PDA to take strict action against the persons involved in manhandling of journalists in the light of the inquiry report and directed PDA to take necessary steps to avoid such incident in future.