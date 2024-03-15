Open Menu

Minister Orders Inquiry Into Medicines Theft At PIC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Minister orders inquiry into medicines theft at PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has responded swiftly to an incident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Expressing concern, he instructed Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister emphasised the importance of holding accountable those responsible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. "The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regrettable," he stated, highlighting the seriousness with which the government views such breaches.

The inquiry aims to identify lapses in security protocols and prevent future occurrences, ensuring the safety and integrity of medical supplies across healthcare facilities in Punjab.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Lead From Government Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

2 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

13 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

4 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan