Minister Orders Inquiry Into Medicines Theft At PIC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has responded swiftly to an incident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).
Expressing concern, he instructed Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough investigation into the matter.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister emphasised the importance of holding accountable those responsible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. "The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regrettable," he stated, highlighting the seriousness with which the government views such breaches.
The inquiry aims to identify lapses in security protocols and prevent future occurrences, ensuring the safety and integrity of medical supplies across healthcare facilities in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah2 minutes ago
-
Two held for overcharging citizens at Tank6 minutes ago
-
Gomal university’s 47th academic council meeting held6 minutes ago
-
Food Safety, Halal food authority conduct operations6 minutes ago
-
Robber killed by his accomplices: police7 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh7 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Minister visits Crop Reporting Service7 minutes ago
-
UoM holds seminar on Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat7 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar admin cracks against profiteers, imposes fines7 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,276 injured in Punjab road accidents7 minutes ago
-
Sec Agriculture South inaugurates early cotton sowing17 minutes ago
-
Christian employees of SMC to get advance salaries ahead of Easter17 minutes ago