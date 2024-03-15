Minister orders inquiry into medicines theft at PIC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has responded swiftly to an incident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Expressing concern, he instructed Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister emphasised the importance of holding accountable those responsible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. "The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regrettable," he stated, highlighting the seriousness with which the government views such breaches.

The inquiry aims to identify lapses in security protocols and prevent future occurrences, ensuring the safety and integrity of medical supplies across healthcare facilities in Punjab.