UrduPoint.com

Minister Orders Internal Audit Of PILAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Minister orders internal audit of PILAC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Wednesday ordered an internal audit of the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) for the last two years.

The Minister visited the PILAC along with Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, he presided over a meeting regarding performance review of the department.

Secretary Information, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the meeting.

Amir Mir directed to contact PEMRA to get the status of semi-commercial radio station for PILAC FM 95. The Minister said that semi-commercial status would make the radio station financially self-sufficient.

He directed to immediately create a scheme for online availability of Punjabi literature and send it to secretary information & culture and to include Punjabi encyclopedia project in the Annual Development Plan ( ADP) of the next financial year. The Information Minister said that new projects should be started under Public Private Partnership (PPP) to get the institution out of financial crisis.

He also directed to form a committee to find opportunities to make PILAC financially independent. He said that digital art gallery project should be made a part of the next ADP.

PILAC should organize special broadcasts and cultural events on Punjab Culture Day,he added.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

25 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

25 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

40 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

52 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.