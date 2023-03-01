Minister orders internal audit of PILAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Wednesday ordered an internal audit of the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) for the last two years.

The Minister visited the PILAC along with Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, he presided over a meeting regarding performance review of the department.

Secretary Information, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the meeting.

Amir Mir directed to contact PEMRA to get the status of semi-commercial radio station for PILAC FM 95. The Minister said that semi-commercial status would make the radio station financially self-sufficient.

He directed to immediately create a scheme for online availability of Punjabi literature and send it to secretary information & culture and to include Punjabi encyclopedia project in the Annual Development Plan ( ADP) of the next financial year. The Information Minister said that new projects should be started under Public Private Partnership (PPP) to get the institution out of financial crisis.

He also directed to form a committee to find opportunities to make PILAC financially independent. He said that digital art gallery project should be made a part of the next ADP.

PILAC should organize special broadcasts and cultural events on Punjab Culture Day,he added.