Minister orders investigation of factory fire in Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry and Cooperatives, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo on Monday taking notice of factory fire in Ibrahim Hydari area of Korangi district has directed the Managing Director SITE for investigation of the incident.

The minister, in a statement issued here, said that ensuring the safety of factory workers was the Primary responsibility of the concerned institutions and there was an urgent need of effective arrangements to prevent accidents in factories.

He urged the factory owners to ensure the safety of their workers so that such accidents do not occur in the future. He also warned of strict action against the negligent officials.