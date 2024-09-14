Open Menu

Minister Orders Keeping Roads Dust-free To Prevent Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Minister orders keeping roads dust-free to prevent smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique has ordered for swift removal of dust, accumulated along roadsides, following end of the monsoon season.

During a video conference meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of various waste management companies, held at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, the minister emphasised the significant role of dust in environmental pollution and its contribution to smog.

The meeting, which was also attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Special Secretary Asiya Gul, reviewed the performance of solid waste management companies and discussed new projects.

The LG&CD minister said that maintaining cleanliness was a key focus of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He urged all CEOs to meet their cleanliness targets, highlighting that it is their responsibility to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.

Zeeshan Rafique specifically pointed out the need for heightened attention to the removal of dust from roadsides, which tends to accumulate during the rainy season. He stressed that directives issued in meetings chaired by senior ministers to combat smog should be rigorously implemented.

During the session, LG&CD Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian conducted a detailed review of each waste management company's performance and issued necessary instructions to ensure effective operations and adherence to cleanliness standards.

The directives aim to mitigate potential smog-related issues by addressing dust accumulation proactively, thereby improving air quality and environmental conditions for the residents of Lahore and other cities in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Shakeel All From Government

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

6 minutes ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

3 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

3 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

16 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

21 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

22 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan