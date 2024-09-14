Minister Orders Keeping Roads Dust-free To Prevent Smog
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique has ordered for swift removal of dust, accumulated along roadsides, following end of the monsoon season.
During a video conference meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of various waste management companies, held at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, the minister emphasised the significant role of dust in environmental pollution and its contribution to smog.
The meeting, which was also attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Special Secretary Asiya Gul, reviewed the performance of solid waste management companies and discussed new projects.
The LG&CD minister said that maintaining cleanliness was a key focus of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He urged all CEOs to meet their cleanliness targets, highlighting that it is their responsibility to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.
Zeeshan Rafique specifically pointed out the need for heightened attention to the removal of dust from roadsides, which tends to accumulate during the rainy season. He stressed that directives issued in meetings chaired by senior ministers to combat smog should be rigorously implemented.
During the session, LG&CD Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian conducted a detailed review of each waste management company's performance and issued necessary instructions to ensure effective operations and adherence to cleanliness standards.
The directives aim to mitigate potential smog-related issues by addressing dust accumulation proactively, thereby improving air quality and environmental conditions for the residents of Lahore and other cities in Punjab.
