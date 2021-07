Minister orders KPT to shut down old Keamari Jetty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday ordered Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to immediately shut down the old Keamari Jetty and divert all boats to the new one.

In a tweet, he said that "It is dangerously old, without any maintenance can have a fatal accident,".

A cricket Star Younas Khan also visited at newly constructed Boat Basin Keamari Jetty today, KPT said in a tweet.

Chairman KPT greeted and briefed Younas Khan that the old Jetty was shut down by KPT as it had become dangerous for human life and would be reconstructed.