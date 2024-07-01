Minister orders making Kisan card awareness campaign more effective

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Kisan card awareness campaign aimed at providing guidance to farmers should be made more effective.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House on Monday. He said that the timelines of projects related to 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan' should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the Kisan package launched by the government was inevitable for the prosperity of farmers. The minister was informed that till now more than 220,000 applications had been received for the Kisan card and after scrutiny 105,000 of them had been approved.

The minister said that green tractors would be provided to farmers on a 70 percent subsidy. "It is mandatory for farmers to have a Kisan card to get a green tractor," he said and directed relevant authorities to form a dashboard for the monitoring of the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan and present a plan for boosting production of canola, soybean etc.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, "It is our basic responsibility to complete all projects in time."