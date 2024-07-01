Minister Orders Making Kisan Card Awareness Campaign More Effective
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Kisan card awareness campaign aimed at providing guidance to farmers should be made more effective.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House on Monday. He said that the timelines of projects related to 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan' should be implemented in letter and spirit.
He said that the Kisan package launched by the government was inevitable for the prosperity of farmers. The minister was informed that till now more than 220,000 applications had been received for the Kisan card and after scrutiny 105,000 of them had been approved.
The minister said that green tractors would be provided to farmers on a 70 percent subsidy. "It is mandatory for farmers to have a Kisan card to get a green tractor," he said and directed relevant authorities to form a dashboard for the monitoring of the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan and present a plan for boosting production of canola, soybean etc.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, "It is our basic responsibility to complete all projects in time."
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO vows to ensure safe working environment for journalists reporting crime28 seconds ago
-
PHA starts collecting ad regulatory fee11 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held for traffic police incharge21 minutes ago
-
E&TD collects Rs 6 bln revenue in year 2023-2430 minutes ago
-
Gang of cattle thieves arrested30 minutes ago
-
Fida Hussain Baldi takes charge as Divisional Director Info Sukkur31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners40 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred police officer Ejaz Khan held with officials honors50 minutes ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits imambargahs, reviewed security arrangements51 minutes ago
-
Nine outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Mayor Sukkur for finalize all arrangements for Monsoon1 hour ago
-
District administration Mardan evicts encroachers from sports department land1 hour ago