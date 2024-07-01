Open Menu

Minister Orders Making Kisan Card Awareness Campaign More Effective

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Minister orders making Kisan card awareness campaign more effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Kisan card awareness campaign aimed at providing guidance to farmers should be made more effective.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House on Monday. He said that the timelines of projects related to 'Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan' should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the Kisan package launched by the government was inevitable for the prosperity of farmers. The minister was informed that till now more than 220,000 applications had been received for the Kisan card and after scrutiny 105,000 of them had been approved.

The minister said that green tractors would be provided to farmers on a 70 percent subsidy. "It is mandatory for farmers to have a Kisan card to get a green tractor," he said and directed relevant authorities to form a dashboard for the monitoring of the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan and present a plan for boosting production of canola, soybean etc.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, "It is our basic responsibility to complete all projects in time."

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

6 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan