Minister Orders Making Punjab Seed Council Active
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Thursday ordered for making the Punjab Seed Council (PSC) active and independent.
Presiding over the 59th meeting of the council here, he said that the PSC should have a power to approve its own seed varieties and for spot checking. Kirmani ordered to take on board seed companies, representatives of Association and Punjab Agriculture Commission, high officials of Federal Ministery of food and Security and Variety Evaluation Cell, Rice, Wheat and Cotton observers for preparing proposals regarding seed approval.
He further said that until approval of applicable proposals by experts the agenda related to revival of sub committee of Punjab Seed Council should be considered postponed.
Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the Punjab government was determined for preparing quality and authentic seed for farmers besides increasing per acre production of crops, he said and added that government was also focusing end availability of fake and adulterated seeds.
He said that there was a need to bring improvement in mechanism related to approval of new seed.
The minister said, "Private sector plays main role in seed business."
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Punjab Seed Corporation Managing Director Shan ul Haq and others attended the meeting.
