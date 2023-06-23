Open Menu

Minister Orders Maximum Facilities To Patients At Govt Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 07:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that maximum facilities should be provided to patients at the public sector hospitals as these hospitals were being run with citizens' tax money.

During his visit to Sir Gangaram Hospital on Friday, he said emergency conditions of hospital were slightly better. "I am visiting the government hospitals across the province on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi," he added.

Dr Javed said the Punjab cabinet was working with good intentions for betterment of people. By pointing out shortcomings in the government hospitals, he added that better facilities for patients could be brought about in hospitals. He asked the medical superintendent (MS) to realise the responsibility and create facilities for patients. He said a patient should not face any problem in any government hospital of the province.

He said a male hostel for post-graduate researchers (PGRs) would be established at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

"Better treatment of patients is our first priority," he said.

He directed the MS to remain in hospital and all MS should ensure their visit to the hospital daily in the evening. He said that Sir Gangaram Hospital would be made a state-of-the-art medical facility. He added that supply of medicines was being ensured in the government hospitals.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal said Sir Gangaram Hospital was creating convenience for patients coming to hospital.

FJMU Principal Professor Dr Noreen Akmal, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Aamir Saleem and other officers concerned were present.

Earlier, the minister visited the emergency departments of the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities. The MS briefed the minister about the details.

Later, the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram also chaired an important meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

