Minister orders online ticketing system for zoo visitors, free entry for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest and Wildlife Minister Abbas Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to Lahore Zoo, on Thursday.

He directed the officers concerned to launch a zoo portal for online ticketing for visitors.

He also gave instructions for free entry tickets for students on every Sunday to attract them.

The minister reviewed the facilities provided to the animals including food and security services available there for animals. He ordered to ensure proper environment for animals, adding that proper care and medical facilities should be extended to them.

Abbas Ali expressed displeasure over non-functioning of zoo management committee.

He also expressed his concern for not taking care of proper breeding of animals and asked for submission of a report in this regard. The minister also stressed to increase number of animal couples in order to increase breeding.