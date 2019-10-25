UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders Ontime Completion Of Projects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, Oct 24(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the pace of work on all developmental projects in the province.

The minister expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review Annual Development Programme (ADP) which held at Planning and Development Department here.

During the meeting, utilization of funds, work on uplift on projects and their early completion was reviewed.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar asked the departments to ensure 100 percent utilization of funds under the ADP. He also issued directions regarding proper monitoring of the development projects.

He said that the objective of review meeting is to get information about the uplift schemes and to enhance coordination among departments.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar ordered the department to get approved schemes at the earliest as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Chairman Planning and Development Habib-Ur-Rehman Gilani told the meeting that the Finance Department had released Rs 103 billion for uplift schemes so far. He said that utilization of funds by departments had been improved.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned.

