Minister Orders Parks' Improvement, Cleanliness In Multan City

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab caretaker minister for Auqaf, religious affairs, public health engineering and housing and urban planning Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir on Friday took a round of the city and expressed dismay over the poor conditions of parks and directed Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve greenery, plants and cleanliness at city parks.

During a visit to a park at Qasim Bagh being run by PHA, the minister expressed resentment over the poor condition of the park and ordered PHA officials to improve cleanliness, and greenery and plant more saplings. He said that PHA officials should perform duty industriously and honestly warning that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Minister also planted a sapling in the park.

Minister visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam where he laid Chadar on the grave of the renowned saint and offered Fateha. He also monitored polio teams performing duty at the mausoleum.

Later, Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir went to Zafar street near Pul Mauj Darya where he inspected the process of sewerage cleaning work by Wasa officials and workers.

The minister then went straight to check ongoing work at Suraj Miani Disposal Station.

He also visited 'Aafiyat' Centre i.e Old Age Home and met with the elderly people. There, the minister enjoyed Punjabi poem narrated by an elderly person and talked to them in detail to know about their problems and checked the facilities there.

Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir later visited the Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) and checked its different sections.

Director social welfare Saleem Raza gave a briefing to the minister on how VAWC was providing assistance to female victims of violence and domestic abuse.

The caretaker minister also visited Dar Ul Amaan where he met with women availing shelter there and inquired about their problems. Superintendent Dar ul Amaan gave a briefing to the minister.

Additional deputy commissioner Malik Sami and other officials were present.

