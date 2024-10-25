Open Menu

Minister Orders Protecting Forests To Curb Effects Of Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Minister orders protecting forests to curb effects of climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that protection of forests and agricultural lands was necessary to curb the harsh effects of climate change.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants commercial use of agricultural lands to be regularised, he said while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Special Secretary Arshad Baig were also present.

During the meeting, suggestions for creating Punjab Spatial Planning Authority (PSPA) were discussed. The proposed authority will regularise the commercial use of agricultural lands. The meeting was briefed on PSPA functions by the Project Management Unit.

The Local Government minister said that the proposed Punjab Spatial Planning Authority would monitor lands in every district with the help of modern technology. "The NOC [no objection certificate] of PSPA will be mandatory before approval of development projects," he said.

The minister ordered to prepare a presentation for the approval of the chief minister, adding that gradual non-availability of peripheral agricultural lands near cities was alarming.

"There is no doubt that commercial use of land without a master plan creates problems", he added. Zeeshan Rafiq said that Punjab government was introducing Planning Support System (PSS) to solve the problems to a large extent.

He said that health, education, IT and economic zones will be created along with residential zones in the cities. He said that there was no problem in building residential schemes with complete planning; however, it was necessary to discourage schemes without master plans' approval. "Providing quality residential facilities to the public was one of the priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The establishment of the PSPA will help in the implementation of the Chief Minister's vision", he added.

The meeting was informed that in the first phase, the work on planning support system has been completed in 10 districts, while the work was in progress in 21 other districts. However, the districts under LDA were not included in this program.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Noc Progress Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

1 hour ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

1 hour ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

16 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

16 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan