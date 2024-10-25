Minister Orders Protecting Forests To Curb Effects Of Climate Change
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that protection of forests and agricultural lands was necessary to curb the harsh effects of climate change.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants commercial use of agricultural lands to be regularised, he said while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Special Secretary Arshad Baig were also present.
During the meeting, suggestions for creating Punjab Spatial Planning Authority (PSPA) were discussed. The proposed authority will regularise the commercial use of agricultural lands. The meeting was briefed on PSPA functions by the Project Management Unit.
The Local Government minister said that the proposed Punjab Spatial Planning Authority would monitor lands in every district with the help of modern technology. "The NOC [no objection certificate] of PSPA will be mandatory before approval of development projects," he said.
The minister ordered to prepare a presentation for the approval of the chief minister, adding that gradual non-availability of peripheral agricultural lands near cities was alarming.
"There is no doubt that commercial use of land without a master plan creates problems", he added. Zeeshan Rafiq said that Punjab government was introducing Planning Support System (PSS) to solve the problems to a large extent.
He said that health, education, IT and economic zones will be created along with residential zones in the cities. He said that there was no problem in building residential schemes with complete planning; however, it was necessary to discourage schemes without master plans' approval. "Providing quality residential facilities to the public was one of the priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The establishment of the PSPA will help in the implementation of the Chief Minister's vision", he added.
The meeting was informed that in the first phase, the work on planning support system has been completed in 10 districts, while the work was in progress in 21 other districts. However, the districts under LDA were not included in this program.
