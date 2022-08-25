Minister orders provision of more dialysis machines in hospitals

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr M Akhtar Malik has directed the officers concerned to increase the number of dialysis machines in hospitals to facilitate patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr M Akhtar Malik has directed the officers concerned to increase the number of dialysis machines in hospitals to facilitate patients.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Project Management Unit, held here on Thursday, he also ordered for provision of MRI and CT Scan machines in DHQ and THQ hospitals on urgent bases. He said that 20 mobile health units were serving people in flood-hit areas of south Punjab where ARV and ESV vaccines were being administered through these units.

He said that location, monitoring and tracking of these units would soon be displayed at the dashboard.

Earlier, a briefing was given to the minister and details of revamping of 125 DHQ and THQ hospitals during the current financial year were shared and he was informed that 43 basic health units were being upgraded in the province while nine trauma centres would also be established.

Special Secretaries Saleha Saeed and Fatima Sheikh attended the meeting.