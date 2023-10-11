Open Menu

Minister Orders Removal Of Encroachment, Illegal Occupation From Govt Land

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 09:27 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The compliance of the Supreme Court orders about removal of encroachment and illegal occupation of government land should be ensured and a report should be prepared and the wrong entries in the revenue records should be rectified.

This was said by the caretaker provincial Minister for Revenue and Industries Muhammad Younus Dhaga during a meeting with the Revenue officials at the Commissioner Office here Wednesday.

Commissioner Hyderabad, deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other officials were present in the meeting.

The caretaker minister said that the Sindh Revenue Department was starting e-service with the help of the Punjab Information Technology Department and we were issuing an online application called e-services Sindh with which local people can get sale certificate, admission of land records, copies of papers online and all documents through application.

He said that corruption would be eradicated and curbed with this service and the people would be able to get the required papers on time.

The caretaker provincial minister directed the Commissioner and deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division to make corrections in the revenue records within a month and said that strict action would be taken against the assistant commissioners and the officials who had made wrong entries from now on.

He said that the land should be acquired and awarded soon for the M9 Motorway and K4 water project.

During the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Haider Shah and Sindh Revenue Secretary Dr. Muhammad Bakhsh Dharijo briefed the caretaker minister that training would be given to the Revenue officers about the online application and the cases related to the Revenue records will also be sorted out soon. They directed the deputy commissioners to mark suspicious entries in the Revenue records and send them as reference to the courts.

Deputy Commissioners, Tariq Qureshi, Ali Murtaza, Fayyaz Rahoojo, Asad Ali Khan, Altaf Gohar, Abdul Fattah Halio, Lal Dino Mangi, Nasrullah Abbasi and others participated in the meeting.

On the other hand, the minister for revenue while talking to the journalists said that we were launching an online application service to prevent corruption and irregularities in the Revenue Department and we had already removed many officials on complaints of corruption and officials who have been posted in one place for many years.

He said that work was being done on the problems and promotions and seniority list of Revenue employees, their problems are legitimate and would be solved soon.

APP/nsm

