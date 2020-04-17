Minister orders resolving issues of wheat transportation in south Punjab

Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the Food Department officials to address the complaints about hurdles in intra-district wheat transportation in south Punjab in 24 hours

According to official sources here on Friday, the minister said there was no bar on wheat transportation in any district of the province. Sources said the minister had received some complaints in this regard. He said that he would himself visit various parts of south Punjab the next week.

He also directed the district administrations to pay special attention to wheat procurement process in south Punjab and send him reports on daily basis.

He ordered for forming special committees to resolve the matters related to seed companies.

He warned that there should not be any shortage of wheat and flour during the holy month of Ramazan.

He held a video-link conference with the commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala besides talking to the deputy commissioners of Rajanpur, Bahawanagar and Muzaffargarh.