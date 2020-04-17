UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Orders Resolving Issues Of Wheat Transportation In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

Minister orders resolving issues of wheat transportation in south Punjab

Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the Food Department officials to address the complaints about hurdles in intra-district wheat transportation in south Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the food Department officials to address the complaints about hurdles in intra-district wheat transportation in south Punjab in 24 hours.

According to official sources here on Friday, the minister said there was no bar on wheat transportation in any district of the province. Sources said the minister had received some complaints in this regard. He said that he would himself visit various parts of south Punjab the next week.

He also directed the district administrations to pay special attention to wheat procurement process in south Punjab and send him reports on daily basis.

He ordered for forming special committees to resolve the matters related to seed companies.

He warned that there should not be any shortage of wheat and flour during the holy month of Ramazan.

He held a video-link conference with the commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala besides talking to the deputy commissioners of Rajanpur, Bahawanagar and Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Visit Abdul Aleem Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

KMU conducts record 426 COVID-19 tests : Jhagra

2 minutes ago

200 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

Ramazan relief package implemented at utility stor ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Aid to Foreign Nations Not Aimed ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Conducting Clinical Trials of 5 Anti-Corona ..

5 minutes ago

WHO spurs Mideast to use its advantage in pandemic ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.