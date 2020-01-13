Minister orders security audits of Sikh Gurdwaras in province

Punajb Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has ordered urgent measures to conduct security audit of Sikh Gurdwaras throughout the province

He said this while presiding over a meeting on law and order situation at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday. Heads of law-enforcement agencies briefed the meeting about security arrangements, while commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) participated in the meeting through video-link.

The minister said that security of important public places should be tightened and timely combing operations should be completed at sensitive places.

Raja Basharat instructed the police to keep closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other monitoring devices in working condition and keep a close watch on the suspects.

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, DIG Operations and other officers were also present.