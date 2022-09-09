Minister orders stern action against doctors making counterfeit MLCs

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare department Dr Akhtar Malik ordered to take stern action against doctors who make fake medico legal Certificates(MLCs).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare department Dr Akhtar Malik ordered to take stern action against doctors who make fake medico legal Certificates(MLCs).

He directed health dept to prepare list of those medics involved in this practice.

The minister ordered to initiate proceedings under PEEDA Act against all those health officials found negligent in their duties for anti polio and other drives.