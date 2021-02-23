UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Orders Strict Monitoring Of Essential Items' Prices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister orders strict monitoring of essential items' prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday directed the administration as well as line departments to regularly and strictly monitor prices and supply and demand of essential items in the markets.

According to the Provincial Industries Department here, the minister directed that every effort should be made to sell quality items at government fixed rates and consumers' rights should be protected.

He ordered for continuing indiscriminate crackdown on hoarders and illegal profiteers as the mafia did not deserve any leniency. "Jail is the best place for those who usurp public rights by earning illegal profit and anti-people elements will not be allowed to add to miseries of the masses for the sake of some coins," the minister added.

Legitimate profit was the right of sellers, but illegal profiteering was a dacoity, he said and vowed to go to every extent to protect consumers' rights.

The government would not leave the people at the mercy of exploiters and the administration should remain fully vigilant to overcome hoarding and illegal profiteering. There was no room for any negligence in this regard and action should be initiated against shopkeepers failing to display the rate lists at some visible places, he ordered.

Related Topics

Jail Market Government Best

Recent Stories

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

36 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

51 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

1 hour ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.