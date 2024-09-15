Open Menu

Minister Orders Tight Security On Eid Milad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari directed the police and local administration to ensure tight security and administrative arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing a briefing at DC Office here on Sunday, she said that Milad was a prestigious occasion and the Punjab government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the faithful at maximum extent to celebrate the event. She said that the government had also made arrangements to distribute 'Halwa' among the participants in Milad processions whereas foolproof security would be provided to Milad mahafil in addition to uninterrupted power supply on this occasion.

He directed the police to beef up security in sensitive areas and processions of Jhang Bazaar and Ghulam Muhammad Abad so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.

She also directed the officers of local administration and police department to keep close liaison with the members of Milad and peace committees to celebrate the Eid Milad in a most befitting manner.

She also ordered to decorate buildings of government departments with lighting and green buntings and flags.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil briefed the information minister.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture Madam Shazia Rizwan and others were also present in the meeting.

