Open Menu

Minister Orders Timely Completion Of Health Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Minister orders timely completion of health projects

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique Thursday ordered for completing all health sector development projects on time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique Thursday ordered for completing all health sector development projects on time.

Chairing a meeting here, he emphasised personal monitoring by officers to ensure transparency and timely completion.

Priority will be given to revamping government hospitals, with ongoing projects like Mother and Child Block Gangaram, DHQ Sahiwal, and others being expedited.

The minister also prioritised resolving HR issues in the government hospitals. The meeting, attended by key officials including Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, reviewed ongoing schemes and revamping plans in detail, affirming the government's dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Sahiwal All Government

Recent Stories

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale ag ..

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

1 minute ago
 Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agricult ..

Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary

1 minute ago
 SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertain ..

SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system

1 minute ago
 Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on ..

Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

1 minute ago
 Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourn ..

Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned

4 minutes ago
 Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘ ..

Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..

4 minutes ago
Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Rus ..

Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote

4 minutes ago
 PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

4 minutes ago
 Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England ..

Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France

3 minutes ago
 Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chie ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief

3 minutes ago
 IGP chairs meeting on 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' for trans ..

IGP chairs meeting on 'Tahaffuz Darsgah' for transgenders education

3 minutes ago
 Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale ag ..

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan