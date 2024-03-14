Minister Orders Timely Completion Of Health Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique Thursday ordered for completing all health sector development projects on time
Chairing a meeting here, he emphasised personal monitoring by officers to ensure transparency and timely completion.
Priority will be given to revamping government hospitals, with ongoing projects like Mother and Child Block Gangaram, DHQ Sahiwal, and others being expedited.
The minister also prioritised resolving HR issues in the government hospitals. The meeting, attended by key officials including Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, reviewed ongoing schemes and revamping plans in detail, affirming the government's dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure.
