Minister orders to ensure immediate functioning of ventilators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday directed to immediately make functional all ventilators and dialysis machines at the Faisalabad Medical University.

According to a DGPR handout issued here, she stated this while chairing Syndicate meeting of the FMU which was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zafar, Registrar Professor Faisal Bilal and other Syndicate Members.

While chairing the Syndicate meeting, the minister directed urgent repair and maintenance of the Ventilators and dialysis facility.

She ordered the renewal of contracts of the staff and endorsed the decision of the previous meeting of the syndicate.

The Registrar presented the key points of the draft and other pending issues to the minister as agreed in the last Syndicate meeting. The Minister endorsed the decisions and ordered the immediate release of funds for emergency facilities.

Some points regarding the human resource in the University, also came under discussion.

The minister also approved other administrative issues related to medicines, SOPs for routine functioning, cafe, general store and related areas. The minister directed that development projects should be completed as early as possible.