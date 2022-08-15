Minister orders to increase health, education facilities for miners

Punjab Minister for Minerals Latif Nazar on Monday ordered to further increase health and education facilities for the miners in the remote areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Minerals Latif Nazar on Monday ordered to further increase health and education facilities for the miners in the remote areas.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of the department.

Secretary Minerals Asadullah Faiz, Additional Secretary Minerals Sara Rasheed and Director General Mines Zafar Javed were present.

During the meeting, Minerals Secretary Asadullah Faiz briefed the Minister on departmental affairs, revenue targets, challenges and details about the problems of the department.

He also briefed about the current status of ongoing projects in Chiniot.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister directed to start more projects for the welfare of the miners and their families and speed up measures to prevent mining accidents.

He also issued instructions to make the mining lease process more transparent and complete the digitization process quickly.

He expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the department and appreciated its performance.